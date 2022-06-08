Elections 2022
Longtime KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff spoke with KVCR’s Jonathan Linden as they discussed Tuesday’s primary election results.
Stories highlighted June 8, 2022.
On Tuesday, voters from across the Inland Empire residents headed to the polls.
Republican Congressman Ken Calvert is a longtime incumbent and has represented the Inland Empire for nearly 30 years, but redistricting has made his district less conservative.
Last week, four of the five candidates running for San Bernardino County’s Board of Supervisors District 2 met at a Fontana church to discuss their stance on the issues.
Voters Edge
The 2022 Primary election is on June 7th.
For more information, type in your address below. Candidates and measures on your ballot will appear in a new tab.