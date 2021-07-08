Jonathan LindenReporter at 91.9 KVCR
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA.
Jonathan joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan has also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
His passion for news, politics, and public radio began at a young age, and he eventually earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Integrated Media at Biola University in La Mirada, CA.
Outside of work, Jonathan is a huge baseball and Dodgers fan. He's been to 13 MLB parks and hopes to visit all 30 one day.
Jonathan is an Inland Empire native and was born and raised in Riverside, CA. He has spent several periods of time outside of the region but has alwayss been proud of his hometown and his roots.
Jonathan is passionate about covering news without bias and is honored to serve the Inland Empire community by sharing the stories they care about.
