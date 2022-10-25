Support KVCR with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!

We’re excited to announce that KVCR is among the very first NPR Member Stations to pilot the brand new NPR+ podcast bundle as a special thank-you gift for donations through plus.npr.org/kvcr. This means listeners in our area can be the first to try this new digital donation gift, and support KVCR in the process!

What is the NPR+ podcast bundle?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR’s most popular national podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Fresh Air or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me. You can see all of the included podcasts on plus.npr.org .

How do I get the NPR+ Podcast Bundle?

To get early access to the NPR+ podcast bundle, you will need to make a new recurring donation to KVCR through our special NPR+ donation page at plus.npr.org/kvcr.

How does the NPR+ Podcast Bundle support KVCR?

100% of your tax-deductible donation through our NPR+ signup page will go directly to KVCR.

I’m already a donor to KVCR, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

Unfortunately no - the only way to get the NPR+ bundle in this early pilot phase is to set up a new recurring donation to KVCR through our NPR+ signup page at plus.npr.org/kvcr. While we do plan to allow existing sustaining donors to access to NPR+ as a benefit without a separate donation through this website, this is not yet possible and will take time to implement. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these limitations with our partners at NPR’s national offices.

Have questions or need help?

Check out our page here for more information, including helpful contact information.