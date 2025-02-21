Local News

-
KVCR has your daily news break down around lunchtime.
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
2/19 KVCR Midday News: Alta Loma Teacher Receives Oscar of Teaching Award, Tow Truck Scam Warning, & MoreStories highlighted for Feb 19, 2025.
Amazon is shutting down its air cargo operations at March Air Reserve Base. The company says it's consolidating operations, but what does this mean for the region’s economy and workforce?
2/18 KVCR Midday News: Close to 500 Warehouses Violate ISR, How Better Water Systems Can Help Cities for Next Firestorm, & MoreStories highlighted for Feb 18, 2025.
Today, I'm speaking with Jonathan Lansner, a business columnist with the Southern California News Group, which publishes The Press-Enterprise and The San Bernardino Sun. We discussed a column he published last week analyzing wage increases across California over the past five years.
The firebrand sheriff from Riverside County is the first high-profile Republican to join the 2026 race for California governor. He kicked off his campaign on Monday at a banquet hall in Riverside.
2/14 KVCR Midday News: Evac orders lifted in Highland; first responders in need of more resources to address their traumaKVCR has your daily news rundown.
2/13 KVCR Midday News: Evac Warnings in Burn Scar Areas, UCLA Pro-Palestine Student Groups Suspended After Vandalism, & MoreStories highlighted for Feb 13, 2025.
Rainstorms are battering the Inland Empire with the heaviest rainfall expected today and tomorrow. Evacuation orders and warnings near burn areas are in effect.
