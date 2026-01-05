© 2026 91.9 KVCR

1/5 KVCR Midday News: New state laws tackle immigration, sex abuse in schools and housing density

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

CalMatters breaks down some new laws going into effect in 2026:

1. One measure bans most law enforcement officers from wearing face masks. The law is supposed to go into effect this January, but legal challenges could stall it.

2. California’s K through 12 schools are going to be required to do more to prevent sexual abuse on campus.

3. Under one new measure, high school seniors who meet certain requirements will get automatic admission to many Cal State campuses.

4. One of the most controversial California laws passed in 2025 makes it easier to build mid-rise apartment buildings near public transportation. Some advocates say it will help bring much-needed housing to our state. But many neighborhood groups say it will force too much density on their communities.

Read more about all of the new California laws taking effect in 2026 by visiting CalMatters.org
Local News
