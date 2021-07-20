-
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.This week KVCR's Megan…
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Marlene Garcia, Executive Director of the California Student Aid Commission. Individuals might fear…
Some elementary school students began a return to classrooms Tuesday as the Riverside Unified School District started to reopen schools.To start, students…
A free online workshop designed to encourage young women to pursue careers in computer science is coming to the Inland Empire this month. Middle school…
The San Bernardino City Unified School District announced today that its students will stay closed for the remainder of the school year. KVCR’s Megan…
The results of a survey on the top educational priorities of Black families and students across the Inland Empire was released Thursday. KVCR’s Megan…
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:A Riverside man who was charged with taking…
The city of San Bernardino’s Cajon High School took first place in the 39th annual San Bernardino County Mock Trial Finals last week. This was the second…
Today on Inland Edition, it's an hour-long education special. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with students and one parent from around the Inland Empire as…
A new U.C. Riverside report found overall suspension rates are down for Inland Empire students, but rates for some minority groups remain…