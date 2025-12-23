KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
12/23 KVCR Midday News: Hwy 38 Soft Opening, New Laws in 2026, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Caltrans announced a soft opening of Highway 38 on Christmas Eve.
2. Student volunteers joined forces to create a float for the 2026 Rose Parade.
3. Threats against hospitals, daycares, schools, and other public places will soon carry criminal penalties under a new California law taking effect January 1st.
4. Starting in January, California’s minimum wage will increase.
5. Medicaid paid more than $207 million for dead people, but a new law could help fix that.