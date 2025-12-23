© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/23 KVCR Midday News: Hwy 38 Soft Opening, New Laws in 2026, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 23, 2025 at 4:03 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Caltrans announced a soft opening of Highway 38 on Christmas Eve.

2.   Student volunteers joined forces to create a float for the 2026 Rose Parade.

3.   Threats against hospitals, daycares, schools, and other public places will soon carry criminal penalties under a new California law taking effect January 1st.

4.   Starting in January, California’s minimum wage will increase.

5.   Medicaid paid more than $207 million for dead people, but a new law could help fix that.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News