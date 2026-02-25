KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
2/25 KVCR Midday News: IE Dems Send a Message During State of the Union, Big Bear Eagles Lay New Egg, California Dems Struggle to Find Gubernatorial Candidate & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Federal lawmakers were allowed to take guests to the State of the Union last night, and several Inland Empire Democratic Congress members used a moment to send a message to President Donald Trump.
- Beloved Big Bear eagles, Jackie and Shadow, laid a new egg
- The main topic of the Democratic Party Convention last week centered on how Democrats can't pick a favorite candidate.
- Workers at California card rooms say they are worried about their future as new state regulations threaten to reshape the industry.
- The 2026 Riverside County Science and Engineering Fair begins Friday. Heat distribution across solid surfaces, mouth bacteria, and better diagnostics for brain cancer will be among the topics tackled by students from 4th through 12th grade.