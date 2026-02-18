© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/18 KVCR Midday News: ICE Addresses Questions before World Cup, Sen. Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Billionaire Tax in California, & More.

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published February 18, 2026 at 1:51 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The head of ICE last week addressed growing questions about the presence of agents during World Cup games hosted in Los Angeles and other U.S. cities this summer.
  2. Bernie Sanders is coming to Los Angeles to campaign for a proposed “billionaires’ tax” that has set off an uproar in the Silicon Valley and led to divisions among Democrats.
  3. The city of LA is looking at banning the construction and operation of some private detention centers.
  4. California entered a climate partnership with the United Kingdom this week. Governor Gavin Newsom signed an agreement with UK officials to partner on clean energy development including offshore wind farms.
  5. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Riverside County is unchanged today at $4.47.
Toni Lopez
