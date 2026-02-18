KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
2/18 KVCR Midday News: ICE Addresses Questions before World Cup, Sen. Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Billionaire Tax in California, & More.
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The head of ICE last week addressed growing questions about the presence of agents during World Cup games hosted in Los Angeles and other U.S. cities this summer.
- Bernie Sanders is coming to Los Angeles to campaign for a proposed “billionaires’ tax” that has set off an uproar in the Silicon Valley and led to divisions among Democrats.
- The city of LA is looking at banning the construction and operation of some private detention centers.
- California entered a climate partnership with the United Kingdom this week. Governor Gavin Newsom signed an agreement with UK officials to partner on clean energy development including offshore wind farms.
- The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Riverside County is unchanged today at $4.47.