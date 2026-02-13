© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/13 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County reports two more cases of Measles infections

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:49 AM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Public health officials in Riverside County have confirmed two additional measles cases — an adult and a child — bringing the county’s total to three so far this year. KVCR.

2. Sandy Steers, the Big Bear Valley advocate who fostered community of bald eagle fans, has died. KVCR/LAist.

3. A federal judge in San Francisco is ordering immigration officials to swiftly improve medical care at a remote detention facility in the Mojave Desert. KQED.

4. Clinics that provide reproductive health services in California will get a $90 million boost in state funding. CapRadio.

5. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Thursday he’s opening an investigation into the emergency response during the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
