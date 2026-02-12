© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/12 KVCR Midday News: Perris City Council Considers Controversial Harvest Landing Project, 3rd Annual Force for Nature Awards Recognize 7 California Leaders & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:08 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1.    The Redlands School Board shot down a new book policy, which would have banned donations of library material that contained “perceived pornography”.
  2.   The Perris City Council is considering the approval of a large project near Interstate 215. Supporters say it will bring more stores and sports fields, but not all residents are convinced by the developer’s promises.
  3.   The third annual Force for Nature awards has recognized seven California leaders for helping the state reach its goal to preserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030.
  4.   Riverside County Department of Animal Services continues to offer fee waivers on pet adoptions countywide.
Local News Local news
Toni Lopez
