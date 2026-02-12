KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
2/12 KVCR Midday News: Perris City Council Considers Controversial Harvest Landing Project, 3rd Annual Force for Nature Awards Recognize 7 California Leaders & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Redlands School Board shot down a new book policy, which would have banned donations of library material that contained “perceived pornography”.
- The Perris City Council is considering the approval of a large project near Interstate 215. Supporters say it will bring more stores and sports fields, but not all residents are convinced by the developer’s promises.
- The third annual Force for Nature awards has recognized seven California leaders for helping the state reach its goal to preserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030.
- Riverside County Department of Animal Services continues to offer fee waivers on pet adoptions countywide.