1/21 KVCR Midday News: Point in Time Count, 'Gas Station Heroin' Bill, & More

1. Hundreds of volunteers across San Bernardino County will take part in the annual Point-In-Time Count of homeless people Thursday.

2. More Valley is the latest Inland Empire city to consider a temporary pause on new warehouse development.

3. People would be prohibited from making, distributing, or selling so-called ‘gas station heroin’ or tianeptine in CA under a bill advancing in the state Legislature.

4. Experts warn against car dealership ‘yo-yo’ finance scam.