KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
1/21 KVCR Midday News: Point in Time Count, 'Gas Station Heroin' Bill, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Hundreds of volunteers across San Bernardino County will take part in the annual Point-In-Time Count of homeless people Thursday.
2. More Valley is the latest Inland Empire city to consider a temporary pause on new warehouse development.
3. People would be prohibited from making, distributing, or selling so-called ‘gas station heroin’ or tianeptine in CA under a bill advancing in the state Legislature.
4. Experts warn against car dealership ‘yo-yo’ finance scam.