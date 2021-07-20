-
This past Friday, U.S. Secretary of Health and Welfare Xavier Becerra visited the migrant shelter located at the Pomona Fairplex. The shelter is currently…
-
The 9th circuit court heard oral arguments in Pasadena Monday for a second attempt to overturn a new California law that phases out private, for-profit…
-
During the immigration surge at the U.S-Mexico border in 2019, Riverside County partnered with local non-profits to help more than 2,800 asylum seekers…
-
Immigrant rights groups held a virtual press conference on August 13 condemning the use of a chemical disinfectant at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center…
-
Efforts to elevate the stories of undocumented seniors seeking treatment for chronic illness and preventative care failed to win an expansion of Medi-Cal…
-
Over two dozen protesters demonstrated outside the San Bernardino Board of Supervisors meeting today to protest the proposed federal facility for…