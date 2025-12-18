12/18 KVCR Midday News: ACA Plan Hikes Loom, San Bernardino Municipal Water Department is Celebrating 120 years, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The San Bernardino Municipal Water Department is celebrating 120 years of quality water and sewage services and the dedication of the Tertiary Treatment System of recycled water.

2. A damaged propane tank caused an uncontrollable leak in a neighborhood near Mt. San Jacinto College.

3. Several California agencies have wasted, misused, or failed to report over $5 million in state funds.

4. ACA plan hikes loom as Congress is unable to agree.