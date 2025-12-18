© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/18 KVCR Midday News: ACA Plan Hikes Loom, San Bernardino Municipal Water Department is Celebrating 120 years, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 18, 2025 at 4:52 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   The San Bernardino Municipal Water Department is celebrating 120 years of quality water and sewage services and the dedication of the Tertiary Treatment System of recycled water.

2.   A damaged propane tank caused an uncontrollable leak in a neighborhood near Mt. San Jacinto College.

3.   Several California agencies have wasted, misused, or failed to report over $5 million in state funds.

4.   ACA plan hikes loom as Congress is unable to agree.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News