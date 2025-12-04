KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
12/4 KVCR Midday News: Thunderbird Pilot Recovering After F-16 Ejection, Riv and SB Emerge as Swing Counties, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Riverside and San Bernardino have both emerged as swing counties.
2. A pilot with the Air Force Thunderbirds is recovering after ejecting from his F-16 Falcon over Trona.
3. Advocates press CA gubernatorial candidates to choose children.
4. Many immigrants who currently qualify for CalFresh will soon be cut from the program.
5. A “topping out” ceremony has been held for a new center for the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus.