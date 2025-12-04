© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/4 KVCR Midday News: Thunderbird Pilot Recovering After F-16 Ejection, Riv and SB Emerge as Swing Counties, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:27 PM PST
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Riverside and San Bernardino have both emerged as swing counties.

2.   A pilot with the Air Force Thunderbirds is recovering after ejecting from his F-16 Falcon over Trona.

3.   Advocates press CA gubernatorial candidates to choose children.

4.   Many immigrants who currently qualify for CalFresh will soon be cut from the program.

5.   A “topping out” ceremony has been held for a new center for the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus.
