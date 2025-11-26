Esri co-founders take ownership of Redlands Mall, aim to improve long-stalled site

This story was republished from Community Forward Redlands.

REDLANDS, Calif. — The Redlands Mall property has changed hands for the sixth time in the last two decades — this time to local business owners.

Jack and Laura Dangermond have purchased the former Redlands Mall site and plan to lead a community-focused redevelopment of the long-stalled downtown block, representatives for the couple confirmed Monday.

The purchase was made through Town Square Development Group LLC, a Wyoming-based company that acquired the parcels from VPV State Street Village LLC in a transaction recorded Nov. 5, according to San Bernardino County deed records. The deed lists a documentary transfer tax of $17,325, which indicates a sale price of approximately $15.75 million under California’s statutory formula. Representatives for the purchasers have not confirmed the price.

In an email to Community Forward Redlands on Nov. 24, Lance Lenhert, who works for the purchaser along with colleague Don Berry, said the acquisition was made personally by the Dangermonds — not by Esri, the privately held mapping software company they founded.

“We wanted to inform you that the Redlands Mall has been purchased by a company that is owned by Jack and Laura Dangermond,” Lenhert wrote. “We also want to clarify that Esri is not involved in this project.”

Lenhert said the couple stepped in because previous out-of-town developers had been unable to advance a project on the blighted site.

“The current property needs to be improved in a manner that contributes to the community rather than detracting as it does today,” he said. “There are no specific plans yet, but the goal is to move reasonably quickly and develop designs that will complement our beautiful City of Redlands, with a focus on creating a wonderful environment that provides a great experience downtown as well as uplifting the community.”

According to Lenhert, the owners plan to remove deteriorated structures, maintain public access to existing parking used by downtown businesses, CVS and the Redlands Bowl, and develop a complete site plan over the next year.

“This will not happen overnight, but it will happen much sooner than with previous owners,” he said.

The mall site lies just southeast of the Redlands Packing House District, where the Dangermonds began investing in redevelopment in 2015.

Redlands Mall History

The Redlands Mall, once anchored by Gottschalks and CVS, has remained largely vacant since 2010. Multiple redevelopment efforts have failed over the past decade.

The most recent developer, Village Partners, Inc., acquired the property in 2019. The city approved a mixed-use development in 2022 that included up to 700 housing units alongside about 65,000 square feet of retail, commercial and restaurant space.

The development agreement allowed five years for construction to begin.

In December 2024, Village Partners’ ownership arm entered foreclosure, and by May 2025 renegotiated its $17 million loan with lender Hankey Capital.

Two loan reconveyances recorded Nov. 13 show VPV paid off its remaining debt to lender Hankey Capital, completing its exit from the project.

More information will be reported as details on the Dangermonds’ redevelopment timeline and plans become available.

