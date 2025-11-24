© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/24 KVCR Midday News: Riverside's Festival of Lights is back, U.S. citizen shot by federal agents in Ontario indicted

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published November 24, 2025 at 2:58 PM PST
City of Riverside

Here are some of today's top news stories:

1. The Festival of Lights returned to downtown Riverside Saturday night…the first switch-on since the passing of festival founder Duane Roberts, who passed away on November 1. City News Service/KVCR.

2. Federal prosecutors have indicted Carlos Jimenez, the man shot by federal immigration agents in Ontario on October 30. KVCR.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom has shut down four prisons, with a fifth closure on its way. He’s said those changes—along with some other reductions—are saving the state around 900-million a year.

But according to a new report, the state’s corrections department is still running a huge deficit. CalMatters.

4. A proposed Trump Administration rule would give immigration officers more discretion to deny permanent residency to immigrants lawfully in the country who rely on public safety net benefits, like SNAP or Medicaid. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria