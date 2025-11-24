11/24 KVCR Midday News: Riverside's Festival of Lights is back, U.S. citizen shot by federal agents in Ontario indicted

Here are some of today's top news stories:

1. The Festival of Lights returned to downtown Riverside Saturday night…the first switch-on since the passing of festival founder Duane Roberts, who passed away on November 1. City News Service/KVCR.

2. Federal prosecutors have indicted Carlos Jimenez, the man shot by federal immigration agents in Ontario on October 30. KVCR.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom has shut down four prisons, with a fifth closure on its way. He’s said those changes—along with some other reductions—are saving the state around 900-million a year.

But according to a new report , the state’s corrections department is still running a huge deficit. CalMatters.

4. A proposed Trump Administration rule would give immigration officers more discretion to deny permanent residency to immigrants lawfully in the country who rely on public safety net benefits, like SNAP or Medicaid. CapRadio.