11/21 KVCR Midday News: Snowfall expected in mountains, study says Latinos helping boost IE economy

Here are today's top stories:

1. The Inland Empire is one of California’s fastest-growing regions. Latino workers are driving that growth. KVCR.

2. A winter storm warming is in effect in both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Snow fall is expected at higher elevations. KVCR.

3. Earlier this year, immigrant rights groups sued the city of Fontana over their street vendor rules. Now, Fontana officials are urging a federal judge to throw out the lawsuit. KVCR.

4. State Route 38 will remain closed for months to allow CalTrans to address repairs from storm damage. KVCR.

