On May 3, 1971, at 5 p.m., All Things Considered debuted on 90 public radio stations.
In the more than four decades since, almost everything about the program has changed, from the hosts, producers, editors and reporters to the length of the program, the equipment used and even the audience.
However there is one thing that remains the same: each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound.
All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. Every weekday the two-hour show is hosted by Ailsa Chang, Audie Cornish, Mary Louise Kelly, and Ari Shapiro. In 1977, ATC expanded to seven days a week with a one-hour show on Saturdays and Sundays, which is hosted by Michel Martin.
During each broadcast, stories and reports come to listeners from NPR reporters and correspondents based throughout the United States and the world. The hosts interview newsmakers and contribute their own reporting. Rounding out the mix are the disparate voices of a variety of commentators.
All Things Considered has earned many of journalism's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award and the Overseas Press Club Award.
Veteran civil rights activist and educator Bob Moses has died at the age of 86. Moses spent the early 1960s working for the Students Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in Mississippi.
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Haitian-American rapper, Mach-Hommy, about the unrest in his homeland and his latest release, "Pray For Haiti."
Michel Martin speaks with former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean about the roadblocks that he and other lawmakers faced in setting up the 9/11 Commission, which he chaired.
While things aren't completely back to normal, many are starting to host parties again. We have some useful tips for those who might feel a little out of practice because of the pandemic.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dr. Edward Kelley, former director of integrated health services at the WHO, about potential syringe shortages as COVID-19 vaccines are exported around the world.
NPR's Michel Martin speak with writer Les Standiford about his new book, Battle for the Big Top: P.T. Barnum, James Bailey, John Ringling, and the Death-Defying Saga of the American Circus.
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Richard Price, author of the Adventures In Censorship blog, about trends in censorship and book banning.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with the Illinois Democrat about the Support Through Loss Act, which would require employers to offer three days of paid leave to workers who've experienced pregnancy loss.
The U.S. has thousands of National Historic Landmarks, but few commemorate Latino heritage. The Duranguito neighborhood of El Paso, known as the "Ellis Island" of the South, is looking to change that.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Marcus Mitchell, community outreach manager with the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, about his work to prevent gun violence in his community.