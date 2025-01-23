2025 Oscars

Emilia Pérez raked in the most nominations Thursday morning, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked. The Academy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, March 2.
There are a lot of films and we are here to help! We've assembled details and coverage for the 13 films nominated in six major categories — all in one place.
The Spanish actress portrays the titular character in Emilia Pérez, a polarizing musical that focuses on the life of a transgender drug lord in Mexico.
From Emilia Pérez and its 13(!) nominations to the profoundly gross The Substance getting a Best Picture nod, the 2025 Oscar nominees addressed big social and political issues, all to varying degrees.
Oscar nominations were revealed Thursday morning. We get reaction from NPR critic Linda Holmes.
Oscar nominations will be announced this morning. They had been delayed twice by the wildfires in Los Angeles.