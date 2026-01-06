1/6 KVCR Midday News: Planned NYE Bombing Suspects Plead Not Guilty, IE Lawmakers Weigh In on U.S. Action in Venezuela, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Three of the suspects accused of planning to bomb several Southern California businesses on New Year’s Eve have pleaded not guilty.

2. Federal lawmakers from the Inland Empire are weighing in on the U.S. military action in Venezuela.

3. 2026 brings a big jump in health insurance premiums for almost 90% of the people on Covered California plans.

4. The Riverside Dickens Festival returns to downtown Riverside Feb 21 and 22.