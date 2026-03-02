© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Economics IE
Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.

Economics IE: March 2

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 2, 2026 at 3:00 AM PST

This week’s rundown:

1. A judge says she intends to order the Department of Motor Vehicles to give 20,000 immigrants facing the cancellation of their commercial driver’s licenses… a way to get them BACK.

2. The Moreno Valley Mall closed last week due to a long list of safety violations. On Thursday, Moreno Valley’s city council held a special meeting to discuss how to get the mall reopened. But as KVCR’s Anthony Victoria reports, the mall’s owners must fix significant fire hazards first.

3. Workers at a hotel in Ontario are calling for a boycott as contract negotiations stall out. Unite Here Local 11 says housekeepers and cooks at the DoubleTree by Hilton are asking for higher wages and lower health insurance costs.
