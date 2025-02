Black Perspectives IE

Maya Gwynn hosts Black Perspectives IE, a show where we learn amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire. Support for this segment comes from the Black Equity Fund at IECF, advancing racial equity and supporting long-term investments in Black-led organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.



Air times: Thursdays at 6:42am / 8:42am / 5:50pm