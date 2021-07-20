-
Top economists at Monday’s annual Southern California Association of Governments(SCAG) Summit said the region is in for a slow pandemic recovery with…
-
Ontario International Airport continues to show signs of a steady recovery since hitting a pandemic low in April.The airport’s October numbers showed a…
-
Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Manfred Keil, Chief Economist for the Inland Empire Economic Partnership. He talks about opening up the Inland Empire…
-
California added jobs last month, but the state's unemployment rate went up a bit anyway. More in this report from KVCR's Ken Vincent.California added…
-
It takes a lot of money to live in Orange County... even if you're poor. The Orange County Register looked into newly-released U.S. government statistics…
-
Thursday afternoon in Ontario, Inland Empire economist -- and 91.9 KVCR weekly contributor -- John Husing will deliver his annual economic forecast for…
-
BusinessJohn Husing, the Chief Economist for the Inland Empire Economic Partnership, talks with KVCR's Ken Vincent about the effect a possible strike at the Ports…
-
Census Bureau figures confirm that young people ages 18-34 in California -- The so-called Millennial generation -- are having a much tougher time making…
-
BusinessMost of the imported goods that come into the United States arrive through the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the biggest port complex in North…