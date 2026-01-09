Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/9/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Plans for a controversial solar energy project near Baker in the Mojave Desert have been revived after lying dormant for years, and some people aren’t happy about it.

2. An appointed committee of residents will look into whether Hemet should annex enough land to become Riverside County’s fourth largest city.

3. Cable TV, internet and phone service provider Spectrum is offering a $25,000 reward for help identifying who cut the company’s cables in Jurupa Valley on Saturday.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.