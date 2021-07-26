Every weekday for over three decades, Morning Edition has taken listeners around the country and the world with two hours of multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform, challenge and occasionally amuse. Morning Edition is the most listened-to news radio program in the country.
A bi-coastal, 24-hour news operation, Morning Edition is hosted by David Greene, Steve Inskeep, Noel King, and Rachel Martin. These hosts often get out from behind the anchor desk and travel around the world to report on the news firsthand.
Produced and distributed by NPR in Washington, D.C., Morning Edition draws on reporting from correspondents based around the world, and producers and reporters in locations in the United States. This reporting is supplemented by NPR Member Station reporters across the country as well as independent producers and reporters throughout the public radio system.
Since its debut on November 5, 1979, Morning Edition has garnered broadcasting's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.
-
The move comes following mass, violent protests over the government's COVID-19 response and a long economic crisis. Sarah McCammon talks to Layli Foroudi, a journalist based in Tunis.
-
The U.S. spent billions to support reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan over the past two decades. The results have been mixed. American experts are assessing some of the lessons learned.
-
NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Dr. Peggy Duggan, chief medical officer at Tampa General Hospital, about the increase in patients. CDC data indicates one-in-five new infections is happening in Florida.
-
It turns out, 14 years later, that a video was hiding among old boxes at their church. Drew surprised Kayla with the video by screening it at local movie theater on their anniversary.
-
Who are the curators for the exhibit opening in March? The folks who spend the most time with the art, and gently remind people not to touch it — 17 members of the museum's security team.
-
NPR's A Martinez talks to Monica Richardson, the first black executive editor of the Miami Herald, about why she wrote an open letter responding to a racist email she received.
-
The men's basketball team is off to a rocky start at the Olympics, after losing to France. Since 1992, the U.S. men's team has largely dominated at the Olympics. The team looks vulnerable now.
-
Hundreds of scientists are meeting to finalize a landmark climate report. It's meant to guide the next decade of international climate policy, but it's unclear if politicians will act on it.
-
President Biden will give remarks Monday to the nation's largest Latino civil rights group. He's under pressure to make good on his promises to fix the immigration system.
-
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is traveling to Southeast Asia, the first Cabinet secretary to do so since President Biden took office. The trip comes at a time of growing tension with China.