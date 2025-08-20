© 2025 91.9 KVCR

8/20 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Vote, Riverside’s Sports Complex & Entertainment District, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 20, 2025 at 1:45 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Ontario nurses plead not guilty to misdemeanor assault.

2. The school board in Redlands voted last night to make it easier to remove library books and ban certain materials from the curriculum.

3. The Riverside’s Sports Complex & Entertainment District is moving forward.

4. The first fleet of electric ferries in the U.S. is coming to the Bay Area.

5. Palm Springs Tramway extends First Responders Days until early September after the tramway closed due to mechanical issues.
