Federal immigration agents fire at San Bernardino man during reported targeted operation, DHS says

A tense encounter caught on video over the weekend shows immigration agents opening fire on passengers inside a pickup truck in San Bernardino. The Department of Homeland Security says the driver tried to run over agents who were attempting a targeted arrest.

The footage obtained by KVCR shows the truck being stopped by Border Patrol agents near Baseline Street and Acacia Avenue around 9 a.m. on Saturday. A man who goes by Francisco is heard telling a younger front passenger not to open the door. The passenger and another man are heard telling agents that they do not have any identification.

After Francisco repeatedly refuses to roll down his windows, the agents break them. As he drives off, gunshots can be heard hitting the side of the truck. DHS said an agent fired in self-defense because the driver tried to run them over.

A tense encounter in #SanBernardino caught on video shows immigration agents firing at passengers inside a pickup truck. DHS says the driver tried to run over agents during a targeted operation. pic.twitter.com/Dq4l44F7wo — Anthony Victoria (@eyeofthebarrio) August 18, 2025

“During a targeted enforcement operation in San Bernardino, CBP officers were injured in a vehicle stop after a subject refused to exit his car and attempted to run them down with his car,” the statement reads. “The suspect drove directly at the officers, striking two with his vehicle. In response to this violent act, a CBP officer was forced to discharge his firearm in self-defense. The subject then fled the scene.”

DHS said they contacted the San Bernardino Police Department, whose officers located the suspect and had him in custody briefly but did not arrest him.

“Later, the San Bernardino Police Department, who were contacted by a federal official assigned to the operation regarding the assault, located the suspect at a residence and briefly had him in custody only to release him. This reckless decision came despite the subject’s outright refusal to comply and his wounding of two federal officers.”

SBPD said they received a 9-1-1 call from someone inside the truck who said they were approached by masked men who broke their windows and shot at them. Officers tracked the suspect but said their only role was providing crowd control after people gathered outside the driver’s home.

“Under the California Values Act, local law enforcement may assist federal officials when officer or public safety is at risk,” SBPD said. “In this case, federal agents requested assistance during a lawful arrest for assaulting a federal officer when a crowd created a potential officer safety concern.”

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice said Border Patrol agents and SBPD later surrounded the driver’s home for hours. They say the driver is undocumented but does not have any outstanding warrants.

“This was a clear abuse of power. Firing at civilians, harassing families without cause, and targeting communities must stop,” the group said. “We demand full transparency from SBPD and DHS.”

Francisco and his family declined to comment.

DHS did not answer questions about whether a warrant was issued or the extent of the injuries to the Border Patrol agents.

