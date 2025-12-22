12/22 KVCR Midday News: 'Pineapple Express' storm to hit Southern California

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Nurses at a medical center in Palm Desert are planning to hold a candlelight vigil Monday evening to protest staffing issues and patient concerns. KVCR

2. A federal appeals court has rejected a Trump administration request to pause a court order that bars federal agents from using excessive force against journalists covering protests. City News Service

3. Recent pay raises for California State University presidents have come under scrutiny — especially as lower-paid staff struggle with rising costs of living. CapRadio

4. It’s shaping up to be a rainy Christmas here in the Inland Empire. After weeks of unusually warm weather, forecasters say an atmospheric river is on its way. KVCR