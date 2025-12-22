© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/22 KVCR Midday News: 'Pineapple Express' storm to hit Southern California

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Nurses at a medical center in Palm Desert are planning to hold a candlelight vigil Monday evening to protest staffing issues and patient concerns. KVCR

2. A federal appeals court has rejected a Trump administration request to pause a court order that bars federal agents from using excessive force against journalists covering protests. City News Service

3. Recent pay raises for California State University presidents have come under scrutiny — especially as lower-paid staff struggle with rising costs of living. CapRadio

4. It’s shaping up to be a rainy Christmas here in the Inland Empire. After weeks of unusually warm weather, forecasters say an atmospheric river is on its way. KVCR
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
