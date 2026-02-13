Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/13/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Six of the thirteen children who had been held captive by their parents in a Perris home until they were rescued in 2018 will receive 13 and a half million dollars in a settlement over abuse they later suffered in a foster home.

2. The state appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling and now San Bernardino County will be allowed to replace its longtime ambulance service, AMR, with CONFIRE, operated jointly by the county and some cities’ fire agencies.

3. And lastly today, a historic building in downtown San Bernardino that was once a Woolworth’s five and ten cent store, burned apparently beyond repair on Sunday afternoon. It is one of two historic buildings owned by the city that has had fires break out repeatedly in recent years.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.