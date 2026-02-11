© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/11 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Tensions Rise Over Books Donated to Schools, San Bernardino County Disinvites Border Patrol from Local Job Fair & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:20 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Redlands School Board tabled a discussion for a policy that would require school staff to sign off on books donated to school libraries.
  2. San Bernardino County has disinvited Border Patrol from a job fair in Chino Hills after public outcry on social media.
  3. The city of Riverside is no longer moving forward with plans to turn a motel into housing for people experiencing homelessness.
  4. Governor Gavin Newsom is disappointed in the federal court’s decision to block a law that seeks to ban federal agents from wearing masks while conducting immigration enforcement.
Local News
Toni Lopez
