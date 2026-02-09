© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/9 KVCR Midday News: Measles case confirmed in San Bernardino County

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:34 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. San Bernardino County confirmed there is a measles case, where an unvaccinated minor is reported to have visited a Walmart Supercenter in Ontario on January 29. The county says people who may have visited the store from that date to February 3 could be at risk of contracting measles, especially if they're unvaccinated or immunocompromised. KVCR.

2. Kaiser lab and pharmacy technicians affiliated with UFCW union also decide to go on strike. City News Service.

3. A tiny amphibian is being considered for California endangered species protections. LAist.

4. Two Inland Empire athletes are competing during the Winter Olympics in Italy. Eastvale native Cayla Barnes and Wrightwood snowboarder Maddie Mastro are representing Team USA at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan Cortina. KVCR.

5. Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced a new budget proposal this week to expand health insurance coverage for menopause care in California. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria