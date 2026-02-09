2/9 KVCR Midday News: Measles case confirmed in San Bernardino County

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. San Bernardino County confirmed there is a measles case, where an unvaccinated minor is reported to have visited a Walmart Supercenter in Ontario on January 29. The county says people who may have visited the store from that date to February 3 could be at risk of contracting measles, especially if they're unvaccinated or immunocompromised. KVCR.

2. Kaiser lab and pharmacy technicians affiliated with UFCW union also decide to go on strike. City News Service.

3. A tiny amphibian is being considered for California endangered species protections. LAist.

4. Two Inland Empire athletes are competing during the Winter Olympics in Italy. Eastvale native Cayla Barnes and Wrightwood snowboarder Maddie Mastro are representing Team USA at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan Cortina. KVCR.

5. Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced a new budget proposal this week to expand health insurance coverage for menopause care in California. CapRadio.

