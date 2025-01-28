2025 Super Bowl

The pups from Team Fluff weren't the only winners. See freeze-frame highlights from the 21st edition of the Puppy Bowl.
With the biggest captive audience of his career, Lamar's performance conjures a medley of hits that spans his 15-year discography, and featured R&B star SZA as a special guest.
At a time when every news alert seems to deliver a seismic jolt about the world, these ads mostly touch on safe subjects we expect in Big Game commercials: Nostalgia. Comedy. Celebrities. Patriotism. Poignant humanism.
The Philadelphia Eagles avenged their 2023 loss, beating the The Kansas City Chiefs 40 to 22.
The Puppy Bowl may look like lawless fun. But there are rules to the annual competition, now in its 21st year. Here's what to know as Team Ruff and Team Fluff hit the turf on Sunday.
Many of the players in Sunday's Super Bowl will arrive at the stadium dressed to the nines. But one — Kansas City wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins — will be wearing something extra special.
There's nothing quite like a tailgate, where fans serve food to strangers who share the same passion. We went to a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate to learn what drives this uniquely American tradition.
NPR's Scott Simon considers the stenciled messages in the end zones of the Super Bowl — "CHOOSE LOVE" and "IT TAKES ALL OF US" — and imagines how players could take those messages to heart.
Americans are expected to gamble more than $1 billion for Sunday's Super Bowl, according to the American Gaming Association.
Here's what the decision by America's favorite sports league tells us about "anticipatory obedience."
Mobile apps have put sportsbooks in the hands of millions, and experts are seeing a surge in betting — and higher risk of problem gambling. As the Super Bowl approaches, a recovering addict shares his story.