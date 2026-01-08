© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
1/8 KVCR Midday News: Mojave River Dog Rescue, Inflation in IE Not Cooling, New Dietary Guidelines for Americans, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 8, 2026 at 1:06 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   SB County fire crews rescued two people and a dog Tuesday night.

2.   Inflation in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties is not cooling.

3.   Homes exposed to smoke and ash experienced worsening indoor air quality in the six weeks after the LA fires.

4.   An avalanche near Truckee claimed one life, a reminder to take precautions.

5.   New dietary guidelines urge Americans to avoid processed foods and added sugar.

6.   Authorities have seized over 2,000 marijuana plants in Eastvale, with a street value of more than $1 million.
