Moreno Valley City Mall remains closed, despite progress made on fire safety violations

Moreno Valley officials shut down most of the Moreno Valley Mall last week after inspectors determined the property posed life-safety risks due to unresolved fire code violations.

As of Thursday night, city officials said four of the nine violations that prompted the closure have been corrected. The mall will remain closed until the remaining life-safety issues are resolved and verified by fire officials.

The city ordered the mall vacated after what officials described as hundreds of violations that were issued over the past year. Nine were identified as life-threatening, including problems involving fire sprinklers, emergency lighting and backup generators.

City Attorney Steven Quintanilla said the decision to close the mall was not taken lightly.

“I can tell everyone in this room that each one of these council members have come to me and pleaded to try to do whatever you can figure out, anything you can to get this mall reopened.”

Only anchor stores such as Macy’s, JCPenney and Harkins Theatres remain open because they operate with separate fire systems.

Business owners, workers say they are facing hardship

Dozens of tenants and workers packed the council chambers, many describing immediate financial hardship. Several speakers questioned why the mall was allowed to continue operating if violations had existed for months and urged the city to find ways to allow compliant businesses to reopen sooner.

Lizbeth Toribio, speaking on behalf of Luna Sunday Café, said the closure is already affecting her family’s livelihood.

“It’s affecting us a lot as small businesses,” she said. “Just try to get it reopened pretty quick.”

Oliver Olivares, the CEO and co-owner of the Robert Garcia Boxing Gym, a tenant at the mall, expressed frustration with the mall’s current status. He said his business has complied with safety and building requirements since they moved in.

“I mean, I don't want to be selfish here,” Olivares said, “but we have hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in this. There's a lot of kids. They see their future there.”

Council says mall closure was about safety

Councilmembers acknowledged the hardship, but said the enforcement action was necessary. Councilman Ed Delgado said the city had a responsibility to prevent a potential tragedy.

“If we saved one life by following the law and following our fire department’s building safety and our attorney, if we saved one life because we did that. All of this is worth it, in my opinion.”

Anthony Victoria / KVCR

Councilmember Elena Baca-Santa Cruz described the mall as one of the largest employers in her district but said safety could not be compromised. “We can’t risk your lives. We can’t risk our lives.”

Councilmember Cheylynda Barnard said rumors that the city wants to permanently close the mall are false. “It’s the life threatening [violations] that got him shut down,” she said.

Mayor Ulises Cabrera, who faced the ire of several people in the crowd during public comment, said the council’s “hands are tied by the law.”

“How do you think it makes me feel when I spent years trying to convince several of those businesses like [Robert Garcia Boxing Academy] to come to Moreno Valley, and then for this to happen,” said Cabrera. How do you think that makes me feel? Because I put my neck out there and told them to come here…and I have to face all of you and just keep it real. We have to be honest, and that's what this meeting is all about.”

The mall has a history of unpaid fees and violations

City records show the mall has faced ongoing code enforcement issues in recent years, including dozens of violations dating back several years.

A Feb. 19 letter from the city details unresolved fire system deficiencies and other safety concerns that officials say were not corrected despite repeated notices.

City records also indicate the mall may owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid fees and service costs tied to inspections, enforcement actions and public safety services.

Quintanilla said the mall will remain closed until fire officials determine that the identified life-safety violations have been corrected.