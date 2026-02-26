2/26 KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley City Holds Special Meeting about City Mall’s Future, Jacky and Shadow Welcome New Egg, Suspected ICE Agent Set to Appear in Court & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The city of Moreno Valley is holding a special meeting tonight to discuss the city's mall, which was closed last week.

2. An agent who is reportedly with the Department of Homeland Security is set to appear in court in Riverside tomorrow.

3. Fans of a pair of celebrity eagles who live in Big Bear are celebrating. The eagles, who are broadcast via 24-7 live stream, recently laid an egg. It comes after a month of heartbreak for the live stream's some 700,000 subscribers.

Congressman Kevin Kiley of Rocklin says he's introducing federal legislation to cap state gas taxes at 50 cents per gallon