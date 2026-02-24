© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire congressional democrats say SOTU guest selection sends message to President Trump

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:10 PM PST
Congressman Mark Takano, D-Riverside, invited George Retes, the US citizen and Army veteran, who was arrested and detained by ICE agents last summer.
Anthony Victoria
Federal lawmakers are allowed to bring guests to the State of the Union and several Inland Empire Democratic congressmembers are using tonight to send a message to President Donald Trump.

Retes is suing the federal government for his arrest and detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. He said it was an “honor” to be invited by Takano.

“People are noticing. People are paying attention,” said Retes. “It's more important now than ever to use my voice, use our voices, to speak out about what's going on.”

Other congressmembers like Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, and Norma Torres, D-Pomona, invited health care workers to draw attention to skyrocketing medical costs. Ruiz’s guest was small business owner and health care executive Frank Brabec because he wanted to highlight rising health insurance premiums.

Congresswoman Norma Torres is hosting nurse and UNAC/UNHC leader Linda Hippolyte who was among the thousands of healthcare workers who went on strike against Kaiser Permanente.

Meanwhile, Congressman Ken Calvert, R-Corona, invited Riverside County auditor/controller Ben Benoit and Congressman Jay Obernolte, R-Big Bear, invited his wife.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
