Four injured after hit-and-run, bar altercation in Redlands

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 23, 2026 at 10:22 AM PST

Redlands Police say they’re investigating a bar altercation that led to a hit-and-run and shots fired early Sunday morning.

The altercation happened outside the Underground, a bar on Citrus Avenue in downtown Redlands.

Police said witnesses reported the altercation happened between several people. One of the involved parties left the scene and drove away in a 2022 Tesla. The driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the curb. At the same time, an unknown suspect fired several shots, which struck the window of one business and the door of another. Four victims of the hit-and-run were transported to the hospital with major injuries. No shooting victims were reported.

The Tesla fled west on Citrus Avenue.

A video shared on Instagram by InlandWire, and credited to @cherpsautoandcustoms shows a Tesla speed into a crowd of people. KVCR has not independently verified the footage at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Thomas Williams at (909) 557-6814 or by email at twilliams@redlandspolice.org.
