Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/20/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. March Air Reserve Base was pressed into service last weekend to transport unfueled nuclear reactors to Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

2. A number of Inland Empire businesses have been hit with layoffs and closures lately, including two grocery store chains.

3. And lastly today, we have two extraordinary I.E. residents to remember: Leon Armantrout and Sandy Steers. Who were they?

