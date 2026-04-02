Hundreds take oath of U.S. citizenship in Orange County, embracing hope despite concerns about democracy

Hundreds of people became U.S. citizens during a large naturalization ceremony in Orange County last month. Despite concerns about the state of democracy in the U.S., many of the new citizens said they still see the country as a place of opportunity and stability.

Three back-to-back ceremonies took place March 26 inside The Grove of Anaheim concert hall next to Angels Stadium. Outside in the scorching heat, long lines formed for hours. One line was for those preparing to take the oath of citizenship and another for those preparing to take the oath of citizenship.

Among the new citizens was Aaron Castro of San Bernardino, who had the support of his family. Castro has lived in the United States for more than 25 years. He spent 18 of those years undocumented before becoming a permanent resident six years ago.

Castro said he felt nervous and struggled to find the right words at the moment, but said he was happy and hopeful that more people will pursue citizenship. “I don’t know what to say, really,” he said in Spanish, “but I’m very happy and hope more people continue becoming citizens.”

Mexican nationals made up the largest group of new citizens at the ceremony. Other countries of origin included South Korea, Vietnam, China and the Philippines.

Stella, who asked not to use her last name, was born in the Philippines and has worked as a caregiver in the U.S. for decades. Her husband is already a citizen and said becoming one herself brings a sense of shared security.

“I want both of us to enjoy freedom, protection, security…that’s it,” Stella said.

U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal presided over the ceremonies. While media access has been allowed in the past, reporters were not permitted to record inside this year.

In remarks shared during the ceremony, Bernal encouraged new citizens to recognize the significance of the moment. He acknowledged the challenges many faced on their path to citizenship and urged them to vote, apply for passports and serve on juries.

“Some of you have endured deprivations to be here,” said Bernal. “Some of you have suffered to be here, but you are here, and that is important.”

Marco Antonio Carranza, who had just been sworn in, said he plans to take that message seriously. He celebrated the milestone with his husband in the parking lot after the ceremony.

“If our democracy is in danger,” Carranza said, “it’s up to us, the people, to make sure that we keep this country a free land for everyone.”

Carranza said it took him three years to obtain a green card, despite being married to a U.S. citizen, and another year and a half to complete the naturalization process.

Originally from Mexico, Carranza now considers the United States his home.

“For me, it means a more secure future,” he said. “It means opportunity. It means belonging.”