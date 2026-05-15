Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/15/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that 10 youths detained in the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall between 1998 and 2005 suffered sexual abuse at the hands of adult guards, counselors and others responsible for overseeing their confinement.

2. An investigation into an alleged conflict of interest by San Bernardino County Treasurer-Tax Collector Ensen Mason has concluded, but it’s unclear whether it will be released in time to influence his chances for re-election in June.

3. The Hemet Unified School District is accused of overworking its bus drivers past the number of hours allowed by state law. Accusers say that endangers students.

4. And lastly today, a memorial has been announced for Sandy Steers, the woman who led the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the group whose treetop cameras show the nest of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow and are followed online worldwide.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.