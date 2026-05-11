KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/11 KVCR Midday News: CANVAS Back Online After Cyber-Security Attack, Gov. Gavin Newsom Refuses to Give Endorsement & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Canvas system is back up after a cyber-attack caused it to go offline.
- Governor Gavin Newsom still says he won't weigh in on the race to replace him, despite a crowded race for Democratic candidates that's raised concerns about a possible Democratic lockout.
- Federal no tax on tips policies don't automatically apply to state income taxes. A bill in the California legislature aims to change that.
- Republicans returning to Washington are facing questions about a $1 billion Senate security proposal that could help pay for President Donald Trump's ballroom. Democrats say they will try to defeat it.
- A resource fair focused on Riverside County residents who may be suffering mental health complications as well as relatives and friends who want to help them is slated for next weekend in Riverside.