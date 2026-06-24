KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/24 KVCR Midday News: 19-Year-Old Found Dead in San Bernardino, Progressive Coalition Pushes Back Against Taxing Billionaires in California & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A 19-year-old Redlands man died Saturday after he was shot in San Bernardino. No arrests have been announced, and no description of the shooter was available.
- A new study has found that a major earthquake in Southern California is more likely than ever.
- There's a growing desire to tax billionaires more in the U.S., especially among Democrats. California is no exception, where a 5 percent wealth tax could land on the November ballot. But a coalition of progressive groups are banning together to oppose the tax.
- A bill that would ban California State University from replacing faculty with artificial intelligence could soon be on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk.