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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/24 KVCR Midday News: 19-Year-Old Found Dead in San Bernardino, Progressive Coalition Pushes Back Against Taxing Billionaires in California & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:28 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A 19-year-old Redlands man died Saturday after he was shot in San Bernardino. No arrests have been announced, and no description of the shooter was available.
  • A new study has found that a major earthquake in Southern California is more likely than ever.
  • There's a growing desire to tax billionaires more in the U.S., especially among Democrats. California is no exception, where a 5 percent wealth tax could land on the November ballot. But a coalition of progressive groups are banning together to oppose the tax.
  • A bill that would ban California State University from replacing faculty with artificial intelligence could soon be on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk.
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