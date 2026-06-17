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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/17 KVCR Midday News: Shore Fire Containment Continues, California Government Agencies are Using AI & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published June 17, 2026 at 1:34 PM PDT
Madison Aument
/
KVCR

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Shore Fire is burning some 3,000 acres in Moreno Valley near the 60 and 10 freeways. The blaze that ignited Monday is 40% contained.
  • Government agencies are using artificial intelligence to make consequential decisions about the lives of Californians. That's according to a new report from the state's Department of Technology.
  • California anti-poverty groups are calling on county officials to prioritize social services as federal and state cuts threaten housing, health care, and food assistance programs.
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