KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/17 KVCR Midday News: Shore Fire Containment Continues, California Government Agencies are Using AI & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Shore Fire is burning some 3,000 acres in Moreno Valley near the 60 and 10 freeways. The blaze that ignited Monday is 40% contained.
- Government agencies are using artificial intelligence to make consequential decisions about the lives of Californians. That's according to a new report from the state's Department of Technology.
- California anti-poverty groups are calling on county officials to prioritize social services as federal and state cuts threaten housing, health care, and food assistance programs.