KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/16 KVCR Midday News: Shore Fire Continues Burning, California Legislature in Standoff & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A fast-moving brush fire that broke out Monday in the Badlands, southwest of Calimesa, has burned 2,600 acres with 25 percent containment.
- On Saturday, people celebrated the life of the mastermind behind the Big Bear Eagle nest cam. The memorial comes as a development threatens the eagle's habitat.
- The California legislature is in a standoff with the DMV and Governor Gavin Newsom over a plan to share driver's license data with other states. As state budget negotiations launch this week, lawmakers are holding up over $50 million that would help pay for this plan.
- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped to $5.55.
- Governor Gavin Newsom says the Justice Department is investigating him and his wife, accusing the Trump administration of targeting him for political purposes as he weighs a presidential bid.