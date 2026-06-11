KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/11 KVCR Midday News: Adelanto ICE Hunger Strike Continues and Faces Alleged Retaliation, Perris City Council Takes Steps to Ban Data Centers & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Immigrant rights advocates say a participant in the Adelanto ice hunger strike has been transferred across multiple detention facilities as part of retaliation.
- The Paris City Council has taken the first step towards banning data centers citywide. The council unanimously voted to direct staff to draft an ordinance prohibiting the facilities.
- As many Americans celebrate June as Pride Month, a new index points to a growing divide between states that support LGBTQ people and states that do not.
- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped to $5.67.