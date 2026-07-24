7/24 KVCR Midday News: Jackie, Big Bear's famous bald eagle, receives blood transfusion; $10 million fundraiser to buy Eagle's nest reaches goal

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. An eagle that’s believed to be one of the internet-famous eagle couple ‘Jackie and Shadow’ — has received a blood transfusion and appears to be improving. That’s according to the wildlife rescue group taking care of the female eagle.

A $10-million-dollar fundraiser to buy land near Big Bear’s famous bald eagle nest has reached its goal. Nearly 63-acres of land will now be preserved through environmental organizations. KVCR.

2. Voters in the city of Banning will decide the fate of a large warehouse project that was previously approved by the city council. Residents gathered enough signatures to place three measures on the November ballot to repeal the project. KVCR.

3. California Attorney General Rob Bonta is announcing a new lawsuit against the Trump administration — challenging conditions placed on billions of dollars in emergency preparedness funding. KQED

4. It’s SO hot here in the Inland Empire… that weather officials have issued an extreme heat warning. And they say it's going to be scorchingly hot for a while. KVCR.

5. The grizzly bear may be emblazoned on California’s state flag, but these bears haven’t roamed the Golden State in more than a century. Now, a group of Democratic lawmakers wants to consider reintroducing them. CalMatters.