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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/22 KVCR Midday News: Trump Admin Withholds Medicaid Funding From California, California Sues EPA Over Eased Environmental Restrictions & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:50 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Trump administration announced it's withholding a billion dollars in Medicaid reimbursements for California and Minnesota.
  • Californians who haven't paid their utility bills will be protected from power shutoffs if temperatures reach 90 degrees or above.
  • California is suing the Environmental Protection Agency over a rule that eases restrictions on a group of powerful greenhouse gases.
  • As California approaches peak fire season, Governor Gavin Newsom touted the state's investment in firefighting resources. The state launched three new satellites for fire detection earlier this month.
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