KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/22 KVCR Midday News: Trump Admin Withholds Medicaid Funding From California, California Sues EPA Over Eased Environmental Restrictions & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Trump administration announced it's withholding a billion dollars in Medicaid reimbursements for California and Minnesota.
- Californians who haven't paid their utility bills will be protected from power shutoffs if temperatures reach 90 degrees or above.
- California is suing the Environmental Protection Agency over a rule that eases restrictions on a group of powerful greenhouse gases.
- As California approaches peak fire season, Governor Gavin Newsom touted the state's investment in firefighting resources. The state launched three new satellites for fire detection earlier this month.