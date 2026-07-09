KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/9 KVCR Midday News: Environmental Groups Sue Barstow Over Transportation Hub, California Lawmakers Try To Crackdown on Motorcycles Being Sold as E-Bikes & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A brush fire that erupted in the hills west of Murrieta is 60% contained. Crews were able to hold the blaze at 143 acres.
- Environmental justice groups are suing the city of Barstow for approving a massive transportation hub. The groups claim the city violated state environmental laws.
- California lawmakers are advancing a measure aimed at cracking down on high-powered electric motorcycles being marketed and sold as e-bikes.
- Many public colleges in California own military-grade weaponry to keep campuses safe. State law requires transparency in these dealings, but not all schools comply.
- After a fire destroyed part of the Palm Springs Cultural Center, it is now set to reopen this weekend.