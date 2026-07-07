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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/3/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published July 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. An investigation into what went wrong in Riverside’s code enforcement unit blames the department supervisor and the city manager for creating a hostile work environment.

2. The Riverside County Grand Jury found a “significant financial and administrative crisis” inside Banning City Hall that it says jeopardizes the future of the city and its residents.

3. Two roadway projects in Riverside and San Bernardino counties will cause short-term pain but long-term gain for area motorists.

4. And lastly today, we remember Judith Valles, the former mayor of San Bernardino, who died June 27th at age 93.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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