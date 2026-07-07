Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/3/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. An investigation into what went wrong in Riverside’s code enforcement unit blames the department supervisor and the city manager for creating a hostile work environment.

2. The Riverside County Grand Jury found a “significant financial and administrative crisis” inside Banning City Hall that it says jeopardizes the future of the city and its residents.

3. Two roadway projects in Riverside and San Bernardino counties will cause short-term pain but long-term gain for area motorists.

4. And lastly today, we remember Judith Valles, the former mayor of San Bernardino, who died June 27th at age 93.

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